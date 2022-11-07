Stifel Nicolaus Raises Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$9.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BTEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 924,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

