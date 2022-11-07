Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 7th (1COV, AAPL, AC, ADNT, ADPT, ADS, AEE, AES, AIG, AKRO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 7th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($40.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $184.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $144.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $154.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €165.00 ($165.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €105.00 ($105.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €90.00 ($90.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €85.00 ($85.00) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $33.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $61.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $64.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $325.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $136.00 to $156.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $142.00 to $145.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €30.00 ($30.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $119.00 to $140.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $281.00 to $308.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $312.00 to $339.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $55.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €750.00 ($750.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €5.00 ($5.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 475 ($5.49). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$35.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$40.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.90 ($6.90).

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €37.00 ($37.00) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $164.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$35.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $82.00 to $81.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $55.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $201.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($90.00) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €41.00 ($41.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($62.00) to €61.00 ($61.00). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €65.00 ($65.00) to €67.00 ($67.00).

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €58.00 ($58.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 550 ($6.36) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.00.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $82.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $148.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $159.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $162.00 to $168.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $43.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $41.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.00 to $1.40. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $120.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.25 to C$5.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $440.00 to $437.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $329.00 to $385.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $329.00 to $368.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $294.00 to $344.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $16.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $17.00 to $16.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$93.00 to C$96.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $149.00 to $167.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €44.00 ($44.00) price target by analysts at BNP Paribas.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $70.00.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $75.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.90 ($32.90) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2,450.00 to C$2,300.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $74.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $78.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $335.00 to $290.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $30.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $187.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.50.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.50 to C$5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.50.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $33.00 to $27.00.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €70.00 ($70.00) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $21.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $85.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $8.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$38.00 to C$30.00.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.50.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €26.00 ($26.00) to €28.00 ($28.00).

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $71.00 to $58.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $71.00 to $40.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $172.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) had its target price cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €75.00 ($75.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $80.00 to $90.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$910.00 to C$995.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$860.00 to C$900.00.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $47.00.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £138 ($159.56) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.50 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $10.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($30.00) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.60 to C$0.40.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €42.00 ($42.00) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$910.00 to C$995.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $54.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$56.50 to C$57.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $76.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $18.50 to $17.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €33.40 ($33.40) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $68.00.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 499 to CHF 456.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price cut by Stephens from $99.00 to $90.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €33.00 ($33.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 344.00 to 208.00.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $3.25 to $3.75.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $14.00.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$54.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €50.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $9.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $210.00 to $222.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $547.00 to $647.00.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €174.00 ($174.00) to €184.00 ($184.00).

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $124.00 to $80.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $90.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,545 ($29.43) to GBX 2,015 ($23.30). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$35.00.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $13.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $225.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80).

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $100.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 2,200 ($25.44) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €70.00 ($70.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$46.00 to C$45.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €650.00 ($650.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €102.00 ($102.00) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $107.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$185.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$190.00 to C$200.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$185.00.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$200.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $50.00 to $35.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$160.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$160.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.70 ($7.70) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC to GBX 70 ($0.81). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$2.75. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $10.00.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.36) to GBX 660 ($7.63). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $57.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $88.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Atlantic Securities from $290.00 to $292.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $69.00 to $73.00.

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $371.00 to $380.00.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$6.25. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $188.00 to $186.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price boosted by Atlantic Securities from $444.00 to $498.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $301.00 to $300.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$75.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $90.00 to $112.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $103.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €55.00 ($55.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €93.00 ($93.00) to €88.00 ($88.00).

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price target trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $27.00 to $25.00.

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.60 to C$0.50.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $9.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $10.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$39.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €90.00 ($90.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 375 ($4.34) to GBX 410 ($4.74). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.75 to C$22.75.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €240.00 ($240.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.75 to C$22.75.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.25 to $6.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $131.00.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its target price cut by Stephens from $27.00 to $26.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$15.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($12.14) to GBX 820 ($9.48). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €75.00 ($75.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) had its target price trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $370.00 to $330.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €58.00 ($58.00) to €57.00 ($57.00).

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $35.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its price target lowered by BWS Financial from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.50 to C$15.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €108.00 ($108.00) to €110.00 ($110.00).

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$54.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$40.00.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from CHF 78 to CHF 71.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($17.34) to GBX 1,365 ($15.78). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$53.70 to C$43.25.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $46.00 to $48.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $260.00 to $310.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 180 to SEK 195. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$31.50 to C$32.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €3.50 ($3.50).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $34.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$40.00 to C$36.50.

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$35.00 to C$29.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.90. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €430.00 ($430.00) to €410.00 ($410.00).

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 371 ($4.29) to GBX 350 ($4.05). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$15.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$31.50 to C$32.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $77.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.50.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$44.50 to C$46.00.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$50.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $12.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.70 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €34.00 ($34.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($160.00) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $215.00 to $185.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $53.00 to $45.00.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $4.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $50.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $149.00 to $157.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $48.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $140.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $155.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $6.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $60.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$6.65 to C$6.80.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €25.00 ($25.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $34.00.

