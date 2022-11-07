StockNews.com Lowers Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.08) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.20) to GBX 200 ($2.31) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($2.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.77) to GBX 250 ($2.89) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.00.
Barclays Price Performance
NYSE BCS opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.20.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
