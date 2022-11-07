StockNews.com Lowers Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UHS opened at $112.07 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $2,495,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.