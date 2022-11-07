StockNews.com Upgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,397.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,569.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,466.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.