Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ardent Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 6.0% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.33 and a 200 day moving average of $216.88. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

