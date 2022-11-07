Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SYK opened at $210.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.88. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.74.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 79.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

