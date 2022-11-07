Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.04

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 42166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 105.00 to 104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.