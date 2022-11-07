Substratum Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $279,957.81 and $51.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00073074 USD and is down -14.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $207.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

