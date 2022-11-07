Sweat Economy Trading 29.6% Higher This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $71.62 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,698,769,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,226,729,608 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

