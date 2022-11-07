Synapse (SYN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.36 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $172.12 million and $1.36 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00590481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.13 or 0.30761745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

