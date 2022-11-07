Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $51.08.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 39,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,803,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 763,189 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 260,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

