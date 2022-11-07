Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

SYNH stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,121,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,446,000 after purchasing an additional 219,576 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Syneos Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,131,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,478,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Syneos Health by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 477,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

