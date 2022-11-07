Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SYNH. William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.75. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

