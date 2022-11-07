Synergy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $9.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $477.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,667. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

