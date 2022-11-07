Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

Ally Financial Price Performance

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.37. 33,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

