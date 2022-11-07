Synergy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.79. 110,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

