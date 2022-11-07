Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy by 124.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 125,353 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

