Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 47,463 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,463 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $115.47. 16,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,295. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

