Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $5.03 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,578 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.3% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.58. 33,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,215. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

