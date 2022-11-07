Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.00. 36,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

