Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,000. Aflac makes up 1.9% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Aflac by 82.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 99.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,629. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

