Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 568,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. 76,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,783. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

