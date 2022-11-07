Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $62.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $324.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

