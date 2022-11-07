Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.40. 4,417,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 95.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 260,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

