Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 5,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 921,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
