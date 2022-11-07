Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 5,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 921,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

