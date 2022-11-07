TD Securities Trims TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Target Price to C$15.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRSWF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of TRSWF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.