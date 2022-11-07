Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 126,518 shares.The stock last traded at $18.63 and had previously closed at $18.56.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 35.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $3,354,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

