Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 126,518 shares.The stock last traded at $18.63 and had previously closed at $18.56.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.