Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given New €4.10 Price Target at Barclays

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.50 ($3.50) to €2.90 ($2.90) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.68) to €4.10 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Shares of TEF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. 1,317,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,223. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 361.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 9.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 381,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 320,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 61.3% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 53,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

