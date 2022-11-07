Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given New €4.10 Price Target at Barclays

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.50 ($3.50) to €2.90 ($2.90) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.68) to €4.10 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.
Telefónica Stock Performance
Shares of TEF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. 1,317,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,223. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 361.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
