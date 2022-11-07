Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given New €410.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €430.00 ($430.00) to €410.00 ($410.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teleperformance from €410.00 ($410.00) to €360.00 ($360.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Price Performance

Shares of TLPFY opened at $136.30 on Monday. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $227.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.85.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.