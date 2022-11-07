TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s current price.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

Shares of TIXT stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS International has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $37.51.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. Analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 240.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

