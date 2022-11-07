TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

TIXT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TIXT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.88. 4,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.