TELUS (NYSE:TU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) posted its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. TELUS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 1,749,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,556. TELUS has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.