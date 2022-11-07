Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of consistent with LY of $4.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 42,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,400,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $15,416,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

