Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of consistent with LY of $4.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 3,496,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,473. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

