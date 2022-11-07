Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.58-$1.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TDC traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $30.04. 982,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Teradata by 5,917.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradata by 24.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.