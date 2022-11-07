Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.65.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 5.8 %

Teradyne stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.