Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,543,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 354,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

