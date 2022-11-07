Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8-$15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.33 billion.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance
Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.47. 23,649,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,391. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.57.
Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
