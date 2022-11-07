Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

