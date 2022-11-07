Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 3,727 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3,259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,206,189 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,331,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $31.41. 416,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,595,088. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

