Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 94 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $657,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $3.05 on Monday, hitting $212.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

