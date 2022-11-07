Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $238.79. 18,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,398. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.02. The company has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

