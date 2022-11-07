Texas Permanent School Fund Has $11.50 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $108.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,077. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.