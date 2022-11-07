Texas Permanent School Fund Has $15.67 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $204.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.