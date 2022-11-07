Texas Permanent School Fund Has $24.12 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,683 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 865,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $276.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $276.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

