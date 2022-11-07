Texas Permanent School Fund Has $48.85 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.49.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $256.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

