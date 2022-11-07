Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 2,872 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 47,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,676. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

