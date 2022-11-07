The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Lowered by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in AES by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.28. 17,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,212. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -134.04%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

