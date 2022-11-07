The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 102.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $140.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.76 and its 200 day moving average is $141.92. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.